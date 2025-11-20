Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN+

The Chicago Bulls (8-6) take on the Miami Heat (9-6) as just 1-point favorites on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and CHSN+. The matchup's over/under is 249.5.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1 249.5 -116 -102

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (50.9%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bulls are 8-5-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 10-4-1 this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 15 chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in nine of 15 opportunities (60%).

In home games, Chicago sports a better record against the spread (5-0-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-5-0).

When playing at home, the Bulls go over the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They've hit the over in 62.5% of road games (five of eight contests).

This year, Miami is 7-1-0 at home against the spread (.875 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-3-1 ATS (.429).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (four of eight), and 71.4% of the time away (five of seven).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 9.7 assists and 9.8 boards.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 9.9 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.4 assists.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Tre Jones averages 13.3 points, 4 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists for the Heat.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 16.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Kel'el Ware gets the Heat 10.9 points, 10 rebounds and 0.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Norman Powell averages 25.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.3 treys per game (ninth in league).

Davion Mitchell averages 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

