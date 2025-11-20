Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Indiana Pacers (2-13) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6) after losing eight straight road games. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 14 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, November 21, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -14 237.5 -901 +610

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (78.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-10-0).

In the Pacers' 15 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over eight times out of 15 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in six of 15 opportunities (40%).

When playing at home, Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-4-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than road games (71.4%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (4-3-0) than on the road (2-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and two of eight on the road (25%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 18 points, 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Craig Porter Jr. averages 6.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 30.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Pacers are getting 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Isaiah Jackson.

Ben Sheppard averages 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 33% of his shots from the field.

The Pacers are getting 6.4 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Jay Huff.

