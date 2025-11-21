FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

In NHL action on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-7)
  • Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-128)Jets (+106)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (64.6%)

Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -240.

Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Jets matchup on Nov. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -128 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup