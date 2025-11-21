NHL
Hurricanes vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21
In NHL action on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Winnipeg Jets.
Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-7)
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-128)
|Jets (+106)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (64.6%)
Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -240.
Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Jets matchup on Nov. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -128 favorite on the road.