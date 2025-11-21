Hurricanes vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

In NHL action on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Winnipeg Jets.

Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-7)

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-128) Jets (+106) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (64.6%)

Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -240.

Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Jets matchup on Nov. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -128 favorite on the road.

