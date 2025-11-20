Celtics vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and YES

The Boston Celtics (8-7) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (2-12) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and YES. The point total is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -15.5 222.5 -1205 +750

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (86%)

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 5-8-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over six times out of 14 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 14 opportunities (57.1%).

When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-4-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in seven opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 2-5-0 record) than away (.429, 3-3-1).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 57.1% of the time both at home (four of seven) and away (four of seven) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nets 24.2 points, 7.7 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nic Claxton averages 14.6 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 57.6% of his shots from the field.

The Nets receive 9.4 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

Noah Clowney averages 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Nets receive 7.2 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

