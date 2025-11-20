Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

The Toronto Raptors (10-5) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-13) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as big, 13.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -13.5 239.5 -820 +570

Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (76.9%)

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Raptors are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 14 games, with three wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total seven times out of 14 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in nine of 14 opportunities (64.3%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-3-0) than it has in home games (2-3-0).

The Raptors have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than away games (50%).

This year, Washington is 0-6-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over more often at home (four of six, 66.7%) than on the road (five of eight, 62.5%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Brandon Ingram averages 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.9 points, 4.7 boards and 6.1 assists.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 18.3 points for the Wizards, plus 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 6.2 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

CJ McCollum averages 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Tre Johnson provides the Wizards 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

