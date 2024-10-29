Wild vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

Minnesota Wild (5-1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-128) Penguins (+106) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (54.8%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -235.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Penguins on October 29, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -128 favorite despite being on the road.

