Wild vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Penguins Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (5-1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-128)
|Penguins (+106)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (54.8%)
Wild vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -235.
Wild vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Wild-Penguins on October 29, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Wild vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -128 favorite despite being on the road.