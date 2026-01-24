NHL
Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers.
Wild vs Panthers Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (29-14-9) vs. Florida Panthers (26-20-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-130)
|Panthers (+108)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (66.5%)
Wild vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Panthers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +176.
Wild vs Panthers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Panthers game on Jan. 24, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Wild vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -130 favorite at home.