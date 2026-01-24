FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Data Skrive

    Wild vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Wild vs Panthers Game Info

    • Minnesota Wild (29-14-9) vs. Florida Panthers (26-20-3)
    • Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Wild vs Panthers Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Wild (-130)Panthers (+108)5.5Wild (-1.5)

    Wild vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Wild win (66.5%)

    Wild vs Panthers Puck Line

    • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Panthers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +176.

    Wild vs Panthers Over/Under

    • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Panthers game on Jan. 24, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

    Wild vs Panthers Moneyline

    • Florida is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -130 favorite at home.

