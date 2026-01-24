NHL
Kings vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Blues Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (20-16-13) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-142)
|Blues (+118)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (59.5%)
Kings vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -220 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +176.
Kings vs Blues Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blues on Jan. 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Kings vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Blues, Los Angeles is the favorite at -142, and St. Louis is +118 playing at home.