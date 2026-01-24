BYU vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Terrence Brown and the Utah Utes (9-10, 1-5 Big 12) are up against AJ Dybantsa and the BYU Cougars (16-2, 4-1 Big 12) on January 24, 2026 at Marriott Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (94.6%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's BYU-Utah spread (BYU -18.5) or over/under (165.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Utah has covered eight times in 19 games with a spread this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Cougars sported a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Utes have a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than away (.800, 4-1-0).

BYU has won twice against the spread in conference games this season.

Utah has beaten the spread four times in six Big 12 games.

BYU vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Utah has won 18.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-9).

The Utes have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 97.6% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU was the 24th-best team in the nation in points scored (81.4 per game) and 199th in points conceded (72.6) last season.

Last season, BYU was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

With 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in the nation last season.

BYU was 215th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.4) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last year.

Last season Utah put up 75.5 points per game (131st-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Utah was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 35.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 30.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Utah racked up assists last year, ranking sixth-best in the nation with 17.4 per game.

Utah committed 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!