Oilers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals.

Oilers vs Capitals Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (25-19-8) vs. Washington Capitals (25-21-6)

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-192) Capitals (+158) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (71.1%)

Oilers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +134.

Oilers vs Capitals Over/Under

Oilers versus Capitals, on Jan. 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Oilers vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Capitals reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-192) and Washington as the underdog (+158) on the road.

