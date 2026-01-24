FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Oilers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Data Skrive
    Oilers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Oilers vs Capitals Game Info

    • Edmonton Oilers (25-19-8) vs. Washington Capitals (25-21-6)
    • Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
    • Time: 10 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Oilers vs Capitals Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Oilers (-192)Capitals (+158)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

    Oilers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Oilers win (71.1%)

    Oilers vs Capitals Puck Line

    • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +134.

    Oilers vs Capitals Over/Under

    • Oilers versus Capitals, on Jan. 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

    Oilers vs Capitals Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Capitals reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-192) and Washington as the underdog (+158) on the road.

