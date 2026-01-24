FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Data Skrive
    Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

    • Tampa Bay Lightning (32-13-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-20-7)
    • Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Lightning (-122)Blue Jackets (+102)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Lightning win (59.7%)

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

    • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -250 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +198.

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

    • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Blue Jackets game on Jan. 24, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

    Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

    • Columbus is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite on the road.

