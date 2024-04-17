Wild vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

NHL action on Thursday includes the Minnesota Wild playing the Seattle Kraken.

Wild vs Kraken Game Info

Minnesota Wild (39-32-10) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-35-13)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

Wild vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-170) Kraken (+138) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (52.1%)

Wild vs Kraken Spread

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -172 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +142.

Wild vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Wild versus Kraken game on April 18 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Wild vs Kraken Moneyline