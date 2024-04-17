Wild vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
NHL action on Thursday includes the Minnesota Wild playing the Seattle Kraken.
Wild vs Kraken Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (39-32-10) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-35-13)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN
Wild vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Wild (-170)
|Kraken (+138)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (52.1%)
Wild vs Kraken Spread
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -172 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +142.
Wild vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Wild versus Kraken game on April 18 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.
Wild vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -170 favorite at home.