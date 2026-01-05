FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Data Skrive

Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

NHL action on Monday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (18-19-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-14-7)
  • Date: Monday, January 5, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-162)Kraken (+134)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (50.8%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +152.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Kraken on Jan. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -162 favorite at home.

