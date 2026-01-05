NHL
Flames vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5
NHL action on Monday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flames vs Kraken Game Info
- Calgary Flames (18-19-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-14-7)
- Date: Monday, January 5, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-162)
|Kraken (+134)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (50.8%)
Flames vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +152.
Flames vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Kraken on Jan. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Flames vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -162 favorite at home.