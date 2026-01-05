NHL
Kings vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5
On Monday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Wild Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-10-8)
- Date: Monday, January 5, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-115)
|Wild (-104)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (51.1%)
Kings vs Wild Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Wild. The Kings are +210 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -265.
Kings vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Wild on Jan. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Kings vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Kings, Minnesota is the underdog at -104, and Los Angeles is -115 playing at home.