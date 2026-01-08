NHL
Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.
Wild vs Kraken Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (25-11-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-164)
|Kraken (+136)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (54.6%)
Wild vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +148 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -184.
Wild vs Kraken Over/Under
- Wild versus Kraken on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.
Wild vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Wild vs Kraken moneyline has Minnesota as a -164 favorite, while Seattle is a +136 underdog at home.