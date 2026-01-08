FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Wild vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Minnesota Wild are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Kraken Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (25-11-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (20-14-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-164)Kraken (+136)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (54.6%)

Wild vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +148 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -184.

Wild vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Wild versus Kraken on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Wild vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Wild vs Kraken moneyline has Minnesota as a -164 favorite, while Seattle is a +136 underdog at home.

