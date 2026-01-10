NHL
Wild vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
NHL action on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the New York Islanders.
Wild vs Islanders Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) vs. New York Islanders (24-15-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-188)
|Islanders (+155)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wild win (57.6%)
- Prediction: Wild win (57.6%)
Wild vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Wild are +134 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -164.
Wild vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Wild versus Islanders game on Jan. 10 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Wild vs Islanders Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +155 underdog on the road.