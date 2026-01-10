FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

NHL action on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Islanders Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) vs. New York Islanders (24-15-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-188)Islanders (+155)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (57.6%)

Wild vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Wild are +134 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -164.

Wild vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Wild versus Islanders game on Jan. 10 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Wild vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +155 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup