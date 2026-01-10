Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Pistons vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDETX and FDSSC

The Detroit Pistons (28-9) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-23) on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDETX and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is 219.5.

Pistons vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 219.5 -255 +210

Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77.3%)

Pistons vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 21-15-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 37 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 18 times.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 54.1% of the time this year (20 of 37 games with a set point total).

Detroit has a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-0) than it does on the road (10-8-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the total in nine of 18 home games (50%), compared to nine of 19 road games (47.4%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (7-11-0). On the road, it is .474 (9-10-0).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (nine times out of 18) than away (11 of 19) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 boards and 9.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 assists and 5.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Duncan Robinson averages 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples (eighth in league).

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 2.2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 14.9 points, 10.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers get 13 points per game from John Collins, plus 4.9 boards and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn averages 8.4 points, 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.