BYU vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The BYU Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Utes (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) on January 10, 2026 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

BYU vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (85.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's BYU-Utah spread (BYU -13.5) or total (166.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

BYU vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Utah is 4-11-0 ATS this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Cougars fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Last year, the Utes were 12-7-0 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

BYU vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cougars have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Utah has won one of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

The Utes have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

BYU vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.2 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (58th in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa's 23.1 points per game lead BYU and rank fourth in college basketball.

Utah has a +3 scoring differential, putting up 80.3 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allowing 80.1 (323rd in college basketball).

Terrence Brown paces Utah, scoring 21.4 points per game (12th in college basketball).

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. They collect 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.3 per contest.

Keba Keita is 69th in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Utes accumulate rank 248th in the nation, 1.1 fewer than the 32.7 their opponents record.

Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with 9.1 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball).

BYU ranks 22nd in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Utes put up 99.4 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball), while conceding 99.1 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

