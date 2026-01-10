Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Magic vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (21-18) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-31) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSFL. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Magic vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 234.5 -245 +200

Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (81.7%)

Magic vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 15-24-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 22-18-0 this year.

This season, 19 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 52.5% of the time this season (21 of 40 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 19 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 20 opportunities in away games.

The Magic have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.4%) than games on the road (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.609, 14-9-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 23) than away (seven of 17) this season.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 15.4 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 12.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Saddiq Bey averages 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

