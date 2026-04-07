The Masters is the only golf major that is played at the same course every year, and that's given it a special place in golf history.

When Is the Masters Played Each Year?

The Masters is played every year during the first full week of April at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Why Is the Masters Played at Augusta National Every Year?

The Masters is played at Augusta National every year because the tournament and the course were designed together from the start in the 1930s by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts.

Their vision of a beautiful, high-class, private setting for a quality tournament became Augusta National Golf Club, which opened in 1932. Just two years later, the founders launched an annual tournament to showcase the course and contribute to the game of golf they so loved.

Other golf majors rotate venues, but the Masters was designed as an invitational hosted by Augusta National itself. That structure never changed. The tournament still belongs to the club, not a golf governing body, even as we approach the 100th birthday of the event.

The consistency is part of the appeal, and the tough course at Augusta National is a defining factor in how the tournament plays.

FanDuel Promo for First Round Leader

Get a Bet Reset Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager for the Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Check out our 2026 Masters best bets, sleepers and picks.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager for the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.