What Is Dinger Tuesday? How to Use This FanDuel MLB Promo

The start of the MLB season brings Dinger Tuesdays at FanDuel Sportsbook!

On Tuesdays throughout the baseball season, FanDuel users will receive a Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) that day. Learn more about this promotion below!

What Is Dinger Tuesday?

Dinger Tuesday gives FanDuel customers the opportunity to potentially boost their winnings if they wager a "To Hit a Home Run" bet that cashes out. The percentage of boost will vary week-to-week.

Dinger Tuesday Hypothetical Example

For example, if your potential winnings for a wager would be $100 and you apply a 50% Profit Boost Token to such wager, your winnings will increase to $150.

How to Participate in Dinger Tuesday

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Click "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your Profit Boost Token.

Use the token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place that Tuesday.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Restrictions may apply. Log in for more details.

Who Can Participate in Dinger Tuesday?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

For the full terms and conditions, please visit the FanDuel promotions page.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

