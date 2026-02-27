Flyers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.

Flyers vs Bruins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (26-21-11) vs. Boston Bruins (33-20-5)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Flyers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-122) Bruins (+102) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (51.1%)

Flyers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flyers. The Bruins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.

Flyers vs Bruins Over/Under

Flyers versus Bruins on Feb. 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Flyers vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -122 favorite at home.

