Flyers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Flyers vs Bruins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (26-21-11) vs. Boston Bruins (33-20-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC
Flyers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-122)
|Bruins (+102)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (51.1%)
Flyers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flyers. The Bruins are -265 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +210.
Flyers vs Bruins Over/Under
- Flyers versus Bruins on Feb. 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Flyers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -122 favorite at home.