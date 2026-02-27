Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Saturday.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-25-4)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-154) Sharks (+128) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (64%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sharks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Sharks game on Feb. 28 has been set at 6.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Sharks reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-154) and San Jose as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

