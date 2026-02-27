NHL
Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
The Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (29-23-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-25-4)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-154)
|Sharks (+128)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (64%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sharks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +154.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Sharks game on Feb. 28 has been set at 6.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Sharks reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-154) and San Jose as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.