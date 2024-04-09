What is Dinger Tuesdays? How to Use This FanDuel MLB Promo

The start of the MLB season brings with it the return of Dinger Tuesdays at FanDuel Sportsbook!

On Tuesdays throughout the baseball season, FanDuel users can earn Bonus Bets by participating in this promotion. Here’s what to know about Dinger Tuesday and how to participate.

How Do Dinger Tuesdays Work?

FanDuel users can place a $25 bet on any MLB player to hit a home run. That customer will then get $5 in Bonus Bets for every home run hit during that game — regardless if the bet wins or loses.

How to Participate in Dinger Tuesdays

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Opt into the promo on the promotions page.

Place a pre-live, straight bet of $25 on any player to hit a home run.

Get $5 in Bonus Bets for each home run hit by either team in the game. If your player homers, you still get the full payout and the Bonus Bets for every HR hit.

You may only have one eligible wager per person, per game. Only your first wager on the eligible game will count toward Dinger Tuesday. The bonuses max out at $25 per game. Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Dinger Tuesday Hypothetical Example

Imagine the New York Yankees are facing off against the Atlanta Braves. You place a bet on Aaron Judge hitting a home run with odds at +100. Judge doesn’t end up hitting a home run, but four home runs are hit by other Yankees and Braves players. While you lose the initial $25 wager, you would still receive $20 back in Bonus Bets.

Now, if Judge does hit a home run, you would not only receive $50 in cash winnings but also get the $20 in Bonus Bets.

What are Bonus Bets?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip. You can see your available Bonus Bets within your account page. You will also see a Bonus Bet toggle in your betslip if you have a Bonus Bet available that is applicable to your bet selections.

More information on Bonus Bets can be found here.

Who Can Participate in Dinger Tuesdays?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

For the full terms and conditions, please visit the FanDuel promotions page.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

