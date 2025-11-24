FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Western Michigan Broncos will face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in college football action on Tuesday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-225) | Eastern Michigan: (+188)
  • Spread: Western Michigan: -6.5 (-108) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-112)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • Western Michigan has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
  • Western Michigan has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • Eastern Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-4-0.
  • Eastern Michigan has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (78%)

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is an underdog by 6.5 points against Western Michigan. Eastern Michigan is -112 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -108.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan game on Nov. 25 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

The Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan moneyline has Western Michigan as a -225 favorite, while Eastern Michigan is a +188 underdog.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Western Michigan2310518.51646.011
Eastern Michigan24.49029.610252.011

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

