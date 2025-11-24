Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Western Michigan Broncos will face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in college football action on Tuesday.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-225) | Eastern Michigan: (+188)
- Spread: Western Michigan: -6.5 (-108) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-112)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has eight wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- Western Michigan has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Eastern Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-4-0.
- Eastern Michigan has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (78%)
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread
Eastern Michigan is an underdog by 6.5 points against Western Michigan. Eastern Michigan is -112 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -108.
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under
The Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan game on Nov. 25 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline
The Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan moneyline has Western Michigan as a -225 favorite, while Eastern Michigan is a +188 underdog.
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Western Michigan
|23
|105
|18.5
|16
|46.0
|11
|Eastern Michigan
|24.4
|90
|29.6
|102
|52.0
|11
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.