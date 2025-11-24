Auburn vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Oregon Ducks (4-0) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (4-1) on November 24, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Auburn vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (68%)

Before you bet on Monday's Auburn-Oregon spread (Auburn -4.5) or total (152.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Auburn vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn went 21-17-0 ATS last season.

Oregon covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

Auburn (18-13) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 4.5 points or more last season (58.1%) than Oregon (4-3) did as a 4.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

When playing at home last season, the Tigers had a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Ducks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .375 (6-10-0) last season. Away, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Auburn vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn was favored on the moneyline 32 total times last season. It finished 28-4 in those games.

The Tigers had a record of 26-3 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter (89.7%).

Oregon was an underdog nine times last season and won four of those games.

Last season, the Ducks won two of their six games when they were an underdog by at least +168 on the moneyline.

Auburn has an implied moneyline win probability of 67.2% in this matchup.

Auburn vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Auburn was 13th-best in college basketball on offense (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points conceded).

At 34.4 rebounds per game and 29.7 rebounds conceded, Auburn was 53rd and 82nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Auburn was ranked 34th in the country in assists with 16.1 per game.

Last season, Auburn was 12th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

With 76.5 points per game on offense, Oregon ranked 104th in the nation last season. Defensively, it ceded 70.9 points per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

Last year Oregon grabbed 31.8 boards per game (184th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Last year Oregon ranked 119th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.3 per game.

Oregon ranked 129th in college basketball with 10.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 11.5 forced turnovers per contest.

