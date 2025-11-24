NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24

Today's NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.67% win probability)

Pistons (52.67% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pistons -420, Pacers +330

Pistons -420, Pacers +330 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.99% win probability)

Cavaliers (61.99% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2)

Cavaliers (-2) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -126, Raptors +108

Cavaliers -126, Raptors +108 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOH, SportsNet

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Heat (62.24% win probability)

Heat (62.24% win probability) Spread: Heat (-8)

Heat (-8) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Heat -330, Mavericks +265

Heat -330, Mavericks +265 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, KFAA

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (78.50% win probability)

Knicks (78.50% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-14)

Knicks (-14) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Knicks -752, Nets +530

Knicks -752, Nets +530 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, MSG

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.46% win probability)

Bucks (78.46% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2)

Bucks (-2) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Bucks -130, Trail Blazers +110

Bucks -130, Trail Blazers +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSWI

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.90% win probability)

Bulls (66.90% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-5)

Bulls (-5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Bulls -200, Pelicans +168

Bulls -200, Pelicans +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.40% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.40% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -295, Grizzlies +240

Nuggets -295, Grizzlies +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.76% win probability)

Rockets (60.76% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5.5)

Rockets (-5.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -210, Suns +176

Rockets -210, Suns +176 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Warriors (86.04% win probability)

Warriors (86.04% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-14)

Warriors (-14) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Warriors -820, Jazz +570

Warriors -820, Jazz +570 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.03% win probability)

Timberwolves (63.03% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)

Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -405, Kings +320

Timberwolves -405, Kings +320 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA

