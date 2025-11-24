NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24
Today's NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.67% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -420, Pacers +330
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.99% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -126, Raptors +108
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOH, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (62.24% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-8)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Heat -330, Mavericks +265
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, KFAA
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (78.50% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-14)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -752, Nets +530
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MSG
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.46% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -130, Trail Blazers +110
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSWI
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.90% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -200, Pelicans +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.40% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -295, Grizzlies +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.76% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -210, Suns +176
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (86.04% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-14)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -820, Jazz +570
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.03% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -405, Kings +320
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.