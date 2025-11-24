FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 24

Today's NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.67% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -420, Pacers +330
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -126, Raptors +108
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOH, SportsNet

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (62.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-8)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -330, Mavericks +265
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, KFAA

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (78.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-14)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -752, Nets +530
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, MSG

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (78.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-2)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -130, Trail Blazers +110
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSWI

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (66.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -200, Pelicans +168
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -295, Grizzlies +240
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -210, Suns +176
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (86.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-14)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -820, Jazz +570
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-BA

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -405, Kings +320
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

