Houston vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Houston Cougars (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Syracuse Orange (4-0), winners of four straight.

Houston vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Houston vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (85.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Houston (-13.5) versus Syracuse on Monday. The total has been set at 138.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston compiled a 22-17-0 ATS record last year.

Syracuse went 17-15-0 ATS last season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Syracuse was 1-3 against the spread compared to the 9-8 ATS record Houston posted as a 13.5-point favorite.

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Orange had a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Houston vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston won 88.9% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (32-4).

The Cougars finished 14-1 last year (winning 93.3% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -1205 or shorter.

Syracuse won four, or 19%, of the 21 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Orange were at least a +720 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Houston a 92.3% chance to win.

Houston vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked team in the nation (73.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9 per game).

Houston was 292nd in college basketball in assists (12.0 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the nation in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

On offense, Syracuse scored 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 77.8 points per contest at the other end (322nd-ranked).

Last season Syracuse averaged 33.6 rebounds per game (75th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Syracuse ranked 174th in the country with 13.6 assists per contest.

Syracuse ranked 25th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball).

