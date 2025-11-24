Illinois vs UT Rio Grande Valley College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) hit the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on November 24, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (98.4%)

Illinois is a 33.5-point favorite over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday and the total is set at 167.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

Illinois vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

Last year, the Vaqueros were 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

Illinois vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Illinois was ninth-best in the country offensively (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd defensively (74.8 points conceded).

Last year, Illinois was best in college basketball in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

Illinois was 83rd in college basketball in assists (14.9 per game) last year.

Illinois was 215th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.4) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5) last season.

Offensively, UT Rio Grande Valley posted 76.7 points per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 74.0 points per contest at the other end (240th-ranked).

UT Rio Grande Valley grabbed 32.9 rebounds per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

UT Rio Grande Valley piled up assists last year, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 17.2 per contest.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, UT Rio Grande Valley was 320th in college basketball. It forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 79th in college basketball.

