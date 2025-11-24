Gonzaga vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) on November 24, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Gonzaga vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (59.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Gonzaga (-3.5) versus Alabama on Monday. The over/under is set at 174.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Alabama covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Alabama covered the spread when it was a 3.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Gonzaga covered as a favorite by 3.5 or more (45.5%).

At home last season, the Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

Against the spread last season, the Crimson Tide had better results on the road (8-4-0) than at home (8-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga won 73.3% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (22-8).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -184 or shorter, the Bulldogs had a record of 21-6 (77.8%).

Last season, Alabama won five out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Crimson Tide played as an underdog of +152 or more twice last season and split those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Gonzaga a 64.8% chance to win.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the nation offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points allowed).

Gonzaga collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 28.9 boards last year, ranking 47th and 47th, respectively, in the nation.

Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists (19.7 per game) last year.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

Because of Alabama's defensive struggles last season, ranking third-worst in the nation with 81.3 points allowed per game, it had to rely on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball putting up 90.7 points per game.

Alabama ranked third-best in the nation by grabbing 38.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 290th in college basketball (33.0 allowed per contest).

Alabama racked up assists last season, ranking 13th-best in the nation with 17.1 per game.

Last year Alabama averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.0 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

