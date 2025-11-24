Louisville vs Eastern Michigan College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The Louisville Cardinals (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on November 24, 2025 at KFC Yum! Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (97.6%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Louisville-Eastern Michigan contest (in which Louisville is a 33.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 162.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Eagles were better at home (7-6-0) than on the road (8-8-0) last year.

Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville was 65th in the nation in points scored (78.5 per game) and 89th in points allowed (69.5) last year.

Louisville grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last season, ranking 47th and 114th, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.9 assists per game last season, Louisville was 148th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Louisville was 150th in the country in committing them (10.9 per game) last year. It was 93rd in forcing them (12.2 per game).

Eastern Michigan was 186th in the country last season with 73.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 304th with 76.5 points allowed per game.

Last year Eastern Michigan grabbed 29.5 rebounds per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Eastern Michigan averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

Eastern Michigan averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!