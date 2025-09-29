Week 5 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Bye weeks are here, but that doesn't mean that the NFL action on tap for Week 5 isn't hard-hitting.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 5.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 5 NFL Odds and Predictions

49ers at Rams Betting Odds

The Rams have won three straight in this rivalry, answering a three-game win streak by the Niners in the three prior meetings. The career series favors the 49ers (78-71-3).

This is a crucial game in the NFC West early in the season with both teams sitting at 3-1.

In Week 4, the Rams got the better of the Colts, winning 27-20 on the back of a 375-yard, 3-touchdown game from Matthew Stafford. Stafford has averaged 278.5 yards per game and 2.0 touchdowns through the air. Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receiving (503 yards).

The 49ers lost 26-21 at home to the Jaguars in Week 4 in Brock Purdy's return. Purdy threw for 309 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Christian McCaffrey led the team in receiving (92 yards with a touchdown).

Vikings at Browns Betting Odds

After a second straight game overseas, the Vikings will be on a bye in Week 6. But first, they play the Browns early on Sunday morning in Week 5.

In their Dublin game against the Steelers in Week 4, Carson Wentz was again under center for the Vikings. He threw for 350 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 24-21 loss.

Jordan Addison made his season debut and caught 4 of 8 targets for 114 yards while Justin Jefferson caught 10 of 11 targets for 126.

The Browns beat the Packers in a surprising upset in Week 3. In Week 4, they had a chance to do it again against the Lions but lost 34-10 on the road.

Quinshon Judkins put together another good outing on the ground: 21 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Judkins also contributed 33 yards through the air on 4 targets.

Texans at Ravens Betting Odds

The Texans will be on bye in Week 6, so giving this game their all will be vital, as they're 1-3 on the season despite a +13 point differential.

Helping matters with the point differential was a 26-0 win over the Titans in Week 4. Running back Woody Marks had a breakout performance: 119 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 touches.

Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for a season-high 233 yards in the win and now has 4 TDs and 3 INTs after a 2-touchdown, 0-interception day.

The Ravens entered Week 4 with a 1-2 record, same as the Kansas City Chiefs. Barring a tie, one team had to fall to 1-3.

It was the Ravens, who not only lost 37-20 to Kansas City but also saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) exit early.

Giants at Saints Betting Odds

The first week with Jaxson Dart under center for the Giants in Week 4 went quite well in a home matchup with the top-tier Chargers.

Dart led the Giants to a 21-18 win. As a passer, Dart threw just 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran 10 times for 54 yards and a score.

They also leaned on running back Cam Skattebo (25 carries and 2 catches for 90 scrimmage yards).

The Saints were huge underdogs in Week 4 against the Bills on the road, but they again proved scrappy, losing 31-19 after trailing just 21-6 through three quarters.

They've scored just 16.5 points per game despite an offensive success rate (42.4%) that is near the NFL average (43.2%).

Dolphins at Panthers Betting Odds

The Dolphins will be on a short week after hosting the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

The Panthers couldn't follow up a 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3, as they lost 42-13 to the Patriots on the road.

They're actually ninth in offensive success rate (45.0%) through Week 4.

Carolina's 1-3 record is characterized by a 1-0 home record and an 0-3 road record.

Raiders at Colts Betting Odds

The Raiders sit at the bottom of the AFC West through Sunday of Week 4, as they're 1-3 and 0-2 at home. That home record includes a 25-24 loss to the Bears in Week 4.

Despite the loss, they saw first-round rookie running back Ashton Jeanty break out: 21 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown plus 2 catches for 17 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Colts return home after a two-game road trip against the Titans and Rams.

They lost their first game of 2025 in Los Angeles in Week 4, 27-20. In the loss, Daniel Jones notched a 80.6 quarterback rating on 33 attempts (262 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions).

Indy leads the NFL in success rate (50.8%) and is the only team above the 50.0% mark through Week 4.

Broncos at Eagles Betting Odds

Denver is on a short week after hosting the Bengals in Week 4 on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles scored a 31-25 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in Week 4.

Jalen Hurts threw just 24 times for 130 yards (but 2 touchdowns -- both to tight end Dallas Goedert). In the second half, Hurts was 0 for 8 as a passer, though Philly took a 24-6 lead into the half.

The Eagles (138.0 passing yards per game) have averaged more yards passing than only the Titans (123.5).

Cowboys at Jets Betting Odds

Dallas was able to come back from a 13-0 deficit on Sunday Night Football against the Packers to force a 40-40 overtime tie.

In the tie, Dak Prescott went for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns, and George Pickens caught 8 of 11 passes for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns in a game without CeeDee Lamb.

They now travel to face the Jets, who will be on a short week after playing the Dolphins in Miami on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Titans at Cardinals Betting Odds

Tennessee ended Sunday of Week 4 as one of two 0-4 teams in the league, and their -69 point differential through four games is 14 points worse than any other squad's.

They're averaging just 210.5 yards per game, roughly 110 yards off the league-average pace (320.4).

The Cardinals played on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, hosting the Seahawks, and they're still in Arizona ahead of a matchup with the Titans. That's a lot of rest to get prepped for a struggling Titans team.

Arizona is 2-2, last in the NFC West, after losing two straight games.

Buccaneers at Seahawks Betting Odds

Tampa Bay played Week 4 without Mike Evans but saw the debuts of Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs.

They lost 31-25 despite 100-plus receiving yards from Bucky Irving (102) and Emeka Egbuka (101).

Seattle was on the road against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. They won 23-20 to move to 3-1 with a division-best +44 point differential. Not only is that a division-best point differential, but it's also second-best in the NFL.

They're a top-six scoring offense, averaging 27.8 points per game, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (402 yards) is second in the league in receiving.

Commanders at Chargers Betting Odds

The Commanders started Marcus Mariota for a second straight game but lost 34-27 to the Falcons in Atlanta -- albeit without wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Mariota is now 31 of 48 on the year with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Washington is now 2-2 on the year with an 0-2 road record.

The Chargers went on the road and lost to a debuting Jaxson Dart. The Chargers lost offensive tackle Joe Alt (ankle) in that game, and Justin Herbert threw 41 times for just 203 yards and a passer rating of 57.3.

The 3-1 Chargers still sit at the top of the AFC West and are unbeaten at home (2-0).

Lions at Bengals Betting Odds

Detroit hung 34 points on the Browns in Week 4 to win 34-10 and move to 3-1 on the year. They've now won three straight games.

Jared Goff is fourth among qualified quarterbacks in EPA per drop back through four weeks, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is first in receiving touchdowns (6) and sixth in yards (307).

The Bengals will be on a short week after playing the Broncos in Denver on Monday night in Week 4.

Patriots at Bills Betting Odds

The Patriots are in primetime against a red-hot Bills team on Sunday Night Football.

New England's second in the AFC East (2-2) behind the 4-0 Bills. Despite the .500 record, their point differential (+21) ranks tied for seventh in the league.

Drake Maye ranks third in the NFL in Total EPA among quarterback through Week 4.

Buffalo remains unbeaten behind Josh Allen's league-leading EPA total and a +43 point differential.

Chiefs at Jaguars Betting Odds

Facing a 1-3 start, the Chiefs walloped the Ravens in Week 4, winning 37-20 behind a 270-yard, 4-touchdown game by Patrick Mahomes. They're now 2-2 with a top-7 point differential in the league.

Xavier Worthy returned to lead the team in receiving (83) and rushing (38).

The Jaguars went on the road to beat the 49ers 26-21. Travis Etienne ripped off 124 rushing yards and a score on 19 carries in the win.

Despite a 3-1 start, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had below-average EPA data (-0.04 EPA per drop back).

