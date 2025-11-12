FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 11 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 11 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Week 11 is headlined by a massive showdowns in the NFC and AFC West that will go a long way toward deciding who wins each division.

How do betting markets expect those games and others to go down?

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 11.

Week 11 NFL Odds and Predictions

Jets at Patriots Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Nov 14 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Vikings Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Chicago Bears
@
Minnesota Vikings
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
New York Giants
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Falcons Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Steelers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Bills Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Buffalo Bills
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Titans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Tennessee Titans
Nov 16 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at Rams Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Nov 16 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Nov 16 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Broncos Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Nov 16 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Browns Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baltimore Ravens
@
Cleveland Browns
Nov 16 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Eagles Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 17 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Raiders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 18 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

