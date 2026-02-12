New Casino Games Spotlight: Tropicool 3

Tropicool 3 beckons you to its icy and vibrant island for an enthralling encounter. Your adventure down the icy path in this online casino real money slot takes place on a 6x6 reel. Up to 46,656 chances to win are available on this slot from ELK Studios.

The game has an RTP of 94%, which is lower than normal. A minimum wager of 0.20 and a maximum bet of 100 are at your disposal. Game rounds can pay out 25,000 times the initial wager.

This slot combines tropical and Antarctic elements for a stunning feature feast. Some of the features include Avalanche, COOL Reel, Wild Symbols, and X-tier. Continue reading to learn how to play Tropicool 3 at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Tropicool 3

Tropicool 3 is played on 6x6 reels with 46656 paylines. This slot accepts stakes from 0.20 to 100. You start playing once you’ve set your stake and hit spin. When a new round begins, it starts in normal mode, and fresh symbols begin to drop onto the main grid. The COOL reel will have new feature symbols sliding in from the right.

You can activate Auto Spin and watch the game spin itself. Hold the Spin button to access the auto spin setting. You can as well use the Autoplay button to automatically play a specific number of rounds.

Only left-to-right wins on adjacent reels are paid out, starting on the first left reel. There must be no spaces between the reels. When a payline is active, only the longest payline will be paid out.

Keep in mind that the Avalanche mechanic activates with every win. Also, the two distinct wild symbols can substitute for any pay symbol to improve or complete a win.

Tropicool 3 Slot Visuals and Sounds

Tropicool 3 takes place in a lively tropical fantasy world. Clear blue skies with floating clouds and mild mist are the background. Palm trees frame the backdrop, creating a tropical vibe. Sunlight floods the environment without straining vision. The colors are bright, lively, and well-balanced for long play.

The reels are surrounded by a large golden arch like a mythical temple portal. Each side has winged Egyptian-inspired sculptures. The cold, blue reel background stands in stark contrast to their gold texturing. Even when symbols are moving quickly across the grid, the contrast makes it easy to see.

Symbols appear inside glossy, bubble-like orbs with smooth, polished surfaces. The ice blue tiles stand out against the vibrant hues of each icon. Gemstones, animals, and golden emblems add visual variety and charm.

The green, red, purple, and yellow fruit symbols are the low-paying symbols. The golden lizards, serpents, birds, and scarabs pay out the most. The animations, particularly the cascading wins, have a smooth and gentle feel to them. Tropicool 3’s soundtrack matches the vibrant atmosphere and brilliant scene.

Special Features of Tropicool 3

The following are some features you’ll meet when playing Tropicool 3 at an online casino for real money:

Wild Symbol

Normal wilds and locked wilds are the two varieties of wild symbols in this slot. By taking the place of other paying symbols, they can both increase the number of wins. When a win is formed solely by wilds, they pay out as the highest paying symbol.

The Wild symbol that lasts for three wins is the Locked Wild feature symbol. It is eliminated following the final win. Between free drops in the bonus game, locked wild symbols stay on the main grid.

Avalanche

The winning symbols in COOL Reel will burst to make room for the feature drop. As long as additional winning combinations pop up, the Avalanche feature keeps going.

COOL Reel

Feature symbols are organized into three rows on the COOL Reel. It is located on top of the main grid. Starting from the very first level of the COOL Reel, a fresh COOL Reel drop will be generated with every new win. The COOL Reel fills up from the right side after gravity applies.

Elmo's Revenge

The Elmo's Revenge feature can only be used when the Elmo Symbol falls to the leftmost column. When this happens, every symbol from the COOL Reel will fall onto the grid. If, on the other hand, the Elmo Symbol lands on reels 2-6, it will be re-dropped to the left by one spot.

X-tier

You can purchase access to the following game modes using the X-iter feature:

Super Bonus : A guaranteed Elmo symbol must be visible when you purchase a game round that triggers the Bonus game. The amount is 500x the chosen wager.

: A guaranteed Elmo symbol must be visible when you purchase a game round that triggers the Bonus game. The amount is 500x the chosen wager. Buy Bonus: Purchase a game round to activate the Bonus game. It costs 100x the selected bet.

Purchase a game round to activate the Bonus game. It costs 100x the selected bet. Elmo's Revenge: Buy a gaming round that includes a guaranteed Elmo symbol for Elmo's Revenge. The amount is 50x the total bet.

Buy a gaming round that includes a guaranteed Elmo symbol for Elmo's Revenge. The amount is 50x the total bet. Locked Wilds: Purchase a spin that starts the game with three Locked Wilds randomly dropping on the grid. The amount is 25x the chosen wager.

Purchase a spin that starts the game with three Locked Wilds randomly dropping on the grid. The amount is 25x the chosen wager. Bonus Hunt: Get a game round to increase your chances of triggering the bonus game by more than three times. The amount is triple the chosen wager.

Is Tropicool 3 a Good Slot?

Tropicool 3 by ELK Studios is a fun and vibrant game worth a shot. Several features can be triggered in the Tropicool 3 slot, making it an entertaining experience. Having symbols from the COOL Reel fall into the main grid can be really satisfying.

In this slot, you can win up to 25,000x your bet. You secure the maximum win if Tropicool 3's satisfaction levels are met. Tropicool 3 has a 94% RTP, which isn't amazing. However, the variety of features and winning chances makes the game worth playing. Fans who love gravity elements can give Tropicool 3 a shot at FanDuel Casino.

