New Casino Games Spotlight: Lantern Luck

Habanero's Lantern Luck is an Asian-themed that leads you into a celebratory mood. The game features 5 reels, 3 rows, and 25 paylines. You win this real money slot by landing three similar lanterns from left to right.

With a 96.77% RTP, Lantern Luck matches the industry average. It’s a low volatility slot and coupled with the decent RTP, playing can be a rewarding experience. The multipliers and high-paying symbol combos can win you 702x your bet.

The slot’s special features make the game more fun. Expect to see Wilds, Re-Spins and Lantern Multipliers. Read on to find out how to play the Lantern Luck slot machine at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Lantern Luck

The game developer has made this slot easy for even beginners to grasp at one glance. Before hitting play, you should get familiar with the game rules. Press the info icon on the left for payout values and game info. Once you understand Lantern Luck's mechanics, you can start playing.

You must decide on your stake before you can begin spinning. Adjust your stake with the "+" and "-" buttons below the grid. Bet levels range from 1-10. You can also choose a 0.01-20 coin value. Once you’ve set your bet, you can tap the play button to start the action.

Like many other online slot real money games, Lantern Luck has an autoplay feature. This helps you set up multiple background rounds while watching the action. Slot experts know that most slots enable only 100 rounds. So, it's fantastic to know that Lantern Luck allows 500 auto spins.

To use autoplay, press the red circle with golden arrows beside the play button. This shows rounds from 10-500. After deciding the rounds, click Autoplay and watch the action.

When winning lines occur in a straight line from the first reel to the last, they pay out. Only the longest win on each line is taken into consideration. Wins from all the different combinations are added.

Lantern Luck Slot Visuals and Sounds

The colorful festival setting is inspired by East Asian celebrations. Reels sit in a golden-decorated wooden frame. Cherry blossom petals gently hang from the screen. The warm, festive color scheme is welcoming.

Against a pastel sky, a peaceful river reflects distant mountains. Traditional rooftops sit quietly along the horizon, creating cultural depth. Banners and decorations frame the scene without dominating it. It appears that the developer layers everything for visual balance.

All interface elements complement the overall concept and ambiance. The polished, rounded buttons have gold embellishments. The spin button in the center holds attention without breaking immersion. Despite the elaborate background, the text and symbols stand out.

When you play, the world comes to life thanks to subtle animations. The dangling flowers and soft lights create a relaxing scene. The scene minimizes sharp contrasts for a simple view.

Lantern Luck online casino real money slot symbols are multicolored lanterns. You'll come across blue, purple and blue, white, purple, green, and pink lanterns. The paytable assigns varying values to each of these symbols.

Every action in Lantern Luck is connected by the music. String instruments and gentle wind chimes create a classic Chinese score. Because of the calming sound, you can spin longer. Ultimately, the design blends classic slot elements with modern ones.

Special Features of Lantern Luck

Habanero didn’t add an uncountable number of features to this game. The game only has a minimal splash of features that truly matter to the gameplay. That said, here are the special features of Lantern Luck slot:

Wild

The major feature in the Lantern Luck slot would be the Wild symbol. Lantern Luck features a Paper Lantern as its wild symbol. This symbol has the potential to appear on the first, third and fifth reels.

The slot machine's wild symbol can always stand in for regular symbols. As a result, you may depend on it to substitute for other game symbols. As time goes on, it becomes more useful in forming winning combinations. Keep in mind that the bottom row is the only place the Wild can land.

Lantern Multipliers

In a winning combination, you can see any of the lantern symbols illuminated by fire and encircled by fireflies. It multiplies paylines by 1x as part of a winning combination.

Re-Spins

A highlight of this online casino real money slot is the re-spins feature. Re-Spins occur when the wild hits on reels 1, 3, and 5. All symbols lock and rise on the last row before the reels stop spinning. As you go up the reels, the wild symbols in the top row disappear.

Re-spins can continue until a spin happens where no wild symbol shows up on screen. Note that there's no cap on re-spins. The lines and stake from the game that triggered the re-spin are used for the re-spins.

Is Lantern Luck a Good Slot?

Lantern Luck is worth your time with its stunning graphics and fun gameplay. Habanero’s Lantern Luck slot makes good use of the Asian theme without overdoing it. The design takes you into the Asian world while being pleasant on the eyes.

Despite the many similar games, Habanero gave Lantern Luck unique mechanics. In particular, the re-spins feature stands out because of the pleasant rhythm it adds to the action. When the lantern multipliers appear in winning combinations, they also offer an extra element of excitement.

The slot’s maximum win of 702x the wager may not seem like much, but that's just the game. Nevertheless, many gamers will find it worth playing because of its minimal risk and 96.77% RTP. If you want to win large while experiencing the Asian culture, play Lantern Luck at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).