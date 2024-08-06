2024 Washington State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

So far this season, the Washington State Cougars have posted a record of 2-0. Below, you can see their full 2024 schedule and results.

Washington State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Portland State Aug. 31 W 70-30 - - 2 Texas Tech Sept. 7 W 37-16 Cougars (-1.5) 65.5 3 @ Washington Sept. 14 - Huskies (-4.5) 55.5 4 San Jose State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Boise State Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Fresno State Oct. 12 - - - 8 Hawaii Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Washington State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cougars won 37-16 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. John Mateer had 115 yards on 9-of-19 passing (47.4%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Red Raiders, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added 21 carries for 197 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Wayshawn Parker rushed for 69 yards on 11 carries (6.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Josh Meredith reeled in two balls for 54 yards (averaging 27.0 per catch) against the Red Raiders.

Washington State Betting Insights

Washington State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

