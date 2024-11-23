Washington Commanders Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

At +3800, the Washington Commanders are No. 12 in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

Commanders Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3800 (Bet $100 to win $3,800)

+3800 (Bet $100 to win $3,800) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000)

+12000 (Bet $100 to win $12,000) Odds to Win the NFC East: +450 (Bet $100 to win $450)

Commanders Stats Insights

The Commanders are totaling 366.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 18th, giving up 334.8 yards per contest.

The Commanders rank 14th in scoring defense this season (22.1 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 28 points per game.

Defensively, Washington has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game. The Commanders rank 15th on offense (218.7 passing yards per game).

With 149.9 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have been forced to ask their sixth-ranked running game (148 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

Washington is averaging a 43% third-down conversion rate offensively this season (eighth in NFL), and is surrendering a 43.8% third-down conversion rate (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

This season, the Commanders are accumulating 6.1 yards per play (sixth in the league), while allowing 5.8 per play on the defensive side of the ball (20th in the NFL).

Washington owns the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league at +5, forcing 10 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over five times (first in NFL).

Commanders Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3800), the Commanders are 12th-best in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Commanders' Super Bowl odds up from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +3800. Among all teams in the league, that is the 13th-biggest change.

The Commanders have a 2.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Commanders Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads Washington with 2,338 yards (212.5 ypg) on 202-of-294 passing with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 482 rushing yards on 92 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Brian Robinson Jr. has 524 rushing yards on 117 carries with seven touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 721 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 68 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Zach Ertz has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone two times.

Ertz's status for Sunday is unknown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has 8.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 10.0 TFL, 25 tackles, and one interception.

Fowler's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

