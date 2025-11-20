Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-BA

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-9) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (9-8) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 237.5 -255 +210

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (73.7%)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread eight times this season (8-8-1).

In the Trail Blazers' 15 games this season, they have seven wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 10 times out of 15 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 15 opportunities (73.3%).

Golden State has a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-0-1) than it does in road games (4-8-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total in two of five home games (40%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in eight of 12 matchups (66.7%).

This year, Portland is 5-2-0 at home against the spread (.714 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-6-0 ATS (.250).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over five of seven times at home (71.4%), and six of eight on the road (75%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the field and 45.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Stephen Curry averages 27.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Draymond Green is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.9 points, 6.7 boards and 5.2 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 22.6 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers receive 16.7 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 5.3 boards and 8.3 assists.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 9.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (sixth in league).

The Trail Blazers are getting 19.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

