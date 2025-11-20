Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will take on the fifth-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (92.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Pacheco a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Isiah Pacheco Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.68

47.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.33

7.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pacheco is currently the 46th-ranked player in fantasy (184th overall), with 49.2 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

During his last three games, Pacheco has delivered 22.3 total fantasy points (7.4 per game), rushing the ball 39 times for 166 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on -3 yards on two receptions (five targets).

Pacheco has put up 38.7 fantasy points (7.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 237 yards with one touchdown on 53 carries. He has also contributed 30 yards on seven catches (11 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Pacheco's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he tallied 11.4 fantasy points with one reception (on two targets) for -3 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 2.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 25 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Colts have given up a TD reception by 16 players this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Colts have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

