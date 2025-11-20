Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-11) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (3-12) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 20, 2025 as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings have lost seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1.5 234.5 -132 +112

Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (76.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread four times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Kings have five wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over five times.

Kings games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

Against the spread, Memphis has fared better at home, covering three times in eight home games, and one time in seven road games.

In home games, the Grizzlies exceed the total 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). They've hit the over in 28.6% of games on the road (two of seven contests).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-3-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (four of seven), and 50% of the time on the road (four of eight).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Santi Aldama averages 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 43.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings get 17.2 points per game from Domantas Sabonis, plus 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 12.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Kings get 21.5 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

