Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Denver Nuggets (11-3) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-3) on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2 234.5 -136 +116

Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (62.7%)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 14 chances this season.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time this season (eight of 14 games with a set point total).

In home games, Houston has a worse record against the spread (3-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-1-0).

When playing at home, the Rockets eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 85.7% of games (six of seven).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .714 (5-2-0). On the road, it is .571 (4-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 57.1% of the time this season, both at home (four of seven) and on the road (four of seven).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 6.3 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets 29.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 5.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

The Nuggets are getting 20.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

