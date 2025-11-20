Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (8-7) on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is 226.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2.5 226.5 -138 +118

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (77.5%)

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Bucks are 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over seven times out of 15 chances.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). It has covered four times in eight games at home and three times in six games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the 76ers exceed the over/under 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (four of six).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (2-5-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more frequently at home (five of eight, 62.5%) than away (two of seven, 28.6%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 31.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.9 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Quentin Grimes averages 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.6 points, 9.8 boards and 0.7 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 17.4 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Bucks receive 13.3 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Cole Anthony averages 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

