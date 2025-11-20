Houston vs Rider College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Houston Cougars (4-0) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Rider Broncs (1-3) on November 20, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Rider Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Rider Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (98.3%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Houston-Rider spread (Houston -38.5) or over/under (132.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Houston vs. Rider: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston compiled a 22-17-0 ATS record last year.

Rider went 16-17-0 ATS last year.

At home last season, the Cougars sported a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-3-0).

The Broncs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .417 (5-7-0) last year. On the road, it was .526 (10-9-0).

Houston vs. Rider Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the nation in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points conceded (58.7) last season.

Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last season.

Houston was 292nd in college basketball in assists (12.0 per game) last year.

Last year, Houston was third-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (8.4 per game) and ranked 85th in turnovers forced (12.3).

Rider ranked 333rd in the country last year with 67.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 174th with 71.8 points allowed per game.

Last year Rider grabbed 31.4 rebounds per game (207th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.4 rebounds per contest (129th-ranked).

Rider ranked 260th in college basketball with 12.5 dimes per contest.

Rider ranked 21st-worst in the nation with 9.4 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 10.0 turnovers per game (71st-ranked in college basketball).

