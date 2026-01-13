Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock and NBCS-BA

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (21-19) are 10.5-point favorites against Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -10.5 225.5 -405 +315

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (74.2%)

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 17 times in 40 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 22-18-0 this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 40 opportunities (52.5%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-9-1) than it has in road games (8-13-0).

Looking at point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 21 opportunities (57.1%).

This year, Portland is 12-8-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-10-0 ATS (.500).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (55%, 11 of 20) compared to on the road (50%, 10 of 20).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Curry averages 28.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.7 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.5 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 7.1 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers get 13.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 20 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

