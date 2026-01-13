NHL
Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Predators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7) vs. Nashville Predators (21-20-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-125)
|Predators (+104)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Predators win (51.4%)
Oilers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +194.
Oilers vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Predators game on Jan. 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Oilers vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.