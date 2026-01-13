FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7) vs. Nashville Predators (21-20-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-125)Predators (+104)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Predators win (51.4%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +194.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Predators game on Jan. 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup