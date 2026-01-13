Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (23-16-7) vs. Nashville Predators (21-20-4)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-125) Predators (+104) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (51.4%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +194.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Predators game on Jan. 13, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

