Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSN, and NBA TV

The Golden State Warriors (13-12) are favored by 1.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-9) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA, FDSN, and NBA TV. The point total for the matchup is 230.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 230.5 -120 +102

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (53.2%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-12-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 8-16-0 this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 13 times out of 24 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 12 times in 24 opportunities (50%).

Golden State sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (5-4-1) than it does on the road (7-8-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than away games (53.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has an identical winning percentage (.333) at home (4-8-0 record) and away (4-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over less frequently at home (five of 12, 41.7%) than away (seven of 12, 58.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 46.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.7 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.5 points, 3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Moses Moody averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.9 points, 7.1 boards and 6 assists. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game (sixth in league).

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 11.1 points, 10.1 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

Jaden McDaniels averages 15.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from 3-point range (10th in league), with 1.6 treys per game.

The Timberwolves get 13.5 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6 boards and 2.3 assists.

