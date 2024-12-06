Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

The Golden State Warriors (12-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 219.5 -126 +108

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (50.8%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 8-13-0 this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 10 times out of 21 chances.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-3-0) than it has in road tilts (7-5-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under in four of eight home games (50%). They've done the same on the road, going over the total in six of 12 matchups (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more often at home (six of 11, 54.5%) than away (five of 10, 50%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 6.3 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Buddy Hield is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.2 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Timberwolves receive 21 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 6.7 boards and 4 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 65.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

