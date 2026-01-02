Bulls vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, FDSFL, and WESH

The Orlando Magic (19-15) play the Chicago Bulls (16-17) as 5-point favorites on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN, FDSFL, and WESH. The point total for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Bulls vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5 233.5 -200 +168

Bulls vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (54.7%)

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are 14-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 16 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 16 of 33 set point totals (48.5%).

At home, Orlando sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.412).

The Magic have exceeded the total less often at home, hitting the over in eight of 17 home matchups (47.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 17 games (52.9%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (8-8-0) than at home (8-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less often at home (six of 17, 35.3%) than on the road (10 of 16, 62.5%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Black averages 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Paolo Banchero averages 20.3 points, 8.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 7.6 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.2 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Matas Buzelis gives the Bulls 14.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He is draining 53.5% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

