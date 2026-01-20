Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Warriors vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet

The Golden State Warriors (25-19) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (25-19) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Warriors vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 226.5 -158 +134

Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (62%)

Warriors vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 21-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 44 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 44 opportunities (38.6%).

Golden State sports a better record against the spread in home games (13-9-1) than it does in road games (8-13-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total in 13 of 23 home games (56.5%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 12 of 21 matchups (57.1%).

This season, Toronto is 9-14-0 at home against the spread (.391 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-9-0 ATS (.571).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 10 of 23 times at home (43.5%), and seven of 21 on the road (33.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Quinten Post is averaging 8 points, 1.5 assists and 4 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Raptors.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Raptors are getting 16.3 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili gives the Raptors 10.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Raptors get 7.1 points per game from Jamal Shead, plus 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.