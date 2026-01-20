Kansas vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 2-3 Big 12) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (13-5, 3-2 Big 12) on January 20, 2026 at CU Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Kansas vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (59.2%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Kansas-Colorado spread (Kansas -4.5) or total (155.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Colorado has compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 72.7% of the time. That's more often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (33.3%).

The Jayhawks have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than they have in road affairs (1-3-0).

The Buffaloes have been better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (1-3-0) this year.

Kansas has two wins against the spread in conference games this year.

Colorado's Big 12 record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Kansas vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has come away with nine wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jayhawks have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has won 42.9% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-4).

The Buffaloes have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, and fell in each game.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 78 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (44th in college basketball). It has a +189 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Tre White's 14.9 points per game lead Kansas and rank 296th in the country.

Colorado's +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (276th in college basketball).

Isaiah Johnson's 15.8 points per game leads Colorado and ranks 214th in the country.

The Jayhawks pull down 36.1 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Flory Bidunga tops the Jayhawks with 8.9 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball action).

The Buffaloes win the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. They collect 32.6 rebounds per game, 195th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2.

Bangot Dak leads the Buffaloes with 7.3 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 124th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes' 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 97.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 269th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!